Who will have the 2025 song of the summer? We offer some predictions

Is a song released in November too dated to qualify for song of the summer? Perhaps. But here's the rub: Kendrick Lamar and SZA's ''Luther'' held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 weeks in 2025 — over half the year so far. Popularity makes the contender. It doesn't hurt that ''Luther'' is also one of the best songs of both this year and last, a tender R&B ballad that samples Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn's 1982 rendition of ''If This World Were Mine.'' ''Luther'' has since been dethroned on the charts, but no other song has come close to its run this year.