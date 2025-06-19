Who will have the 2025 song of the summer? We offer some predictions

NEW YORK — What makes a great song of the summer? Is it an up-tempo pop banger? Something with an earworm chorus? Does it need to feature the words ''summer,'' ''sunshine,'' or another synonym — ''California'' — in the title? How could anyone attempt a song of the summer after the late, great Beach Boy Brian Wilson composed them so expertly, anyway?
It very well may be subject to the eye (well, ear) of the beholder, but The Associated Press views the song of the summer as the one that takes over those warm months between June and August, the kind that blasts out of car speakers and at beach barbecues in equal measure. And that means many different things for many kinds of listeners.
So here are AP's 2025 song of the summer predictions across categories, with past victors for reference.
Find your song of the summer and then listen to our Spotify playlist, here.
Song of the summer that inexplicably came out in January: ''NUEVAYoL,'' Bad Bunny
A song of the summer doesn't actually have to arrive in summer, or even in spring. History has proved this time and time again, lest anyone forget Olivia Rodrigo's ''drivers license'' hit at the top of the year in 2021. But this summer, like every summer, is about Bad Bunny. On his latest album, ''Debí Tirar Más Fotos,'' Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio pulls from Puerto Rico's rich musical history and hybridizes it. He does so from the very opener, ''NUEVAYoL,'' which samples the fittingly named 1975 salsa hit from El Gran Combo, ''Un Verano en Nueva York'' (''A Summer in New York'').
Past champion: ''Boy's a Liar PT. 2,'' PinkPantheress, Ice Spice (2023)
Song of the summer for the chronically online: ''Tonight,'' PinkPantheress