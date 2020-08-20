Who gets No. 1?

The Wolves have as good a chance as any team at winning the top pick in the 2020 NBA draft. Here is each team’s percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick (all via tankathon.com).

Golden State 14%

Cleveland 14%

Timberwolves 14%

Atlanta 12.5%

Detroit 10.5%

New York 9%

Chicago 7.5%

Charlotte 6%

Washington 4.5%

Phoenix 3%

San Antonio 2%

Sacramento 1.3%

New Orleans 1.2%

Memphis 0.5%