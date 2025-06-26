Who was Olga, the Alaska Native drawing devotion as Orthodoxy's new saint?

KWETHLUK, Alaska — ''St. Olga of Kwethluk, Matushka of All Alaska,'' as she is officially known, was canonized on June 19 as the first female Orthodox saint from North America.
Orthodoxy — the world's second-largest Christian communion -- gained a foothold in the present-day United States with the 18th and 19th century arrival of Russian Orthodox missionaries to what was then the czarist territory of Alaska.
While the Orthodox are a small minority within the Christian population in the state and the nation, Alaska is often considered a holy land for the now-independent Orthodox Church in America.
Who is St. Olga of Kwethluk?
Olga Michael was born in 1916 in Kwethluk, where she resided her entire life with her Yup'ik family and neighbors. The Yup'ik, like the Tlingit, Inupiat and Aleuts, are broadly called Alaska Natives. The town's name is derived from the Yup'ik term for ''dangerous river.''
Her Yup'ik name was Arrsamquq; she was confirmed in the church under the name Olga.
Like other villagers, her life followed the seasonal rhythms of subsistence living, preparing food at ''fish camps'' for preservation and making clothing from animal skins.
She married Nicolai Michael, who became an Orthodox priest. They had 13 children, five of whom died in childhood, a tragically familiar occurrence at a time when epidemics were common.