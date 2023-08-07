If you're tempted to tune out on the Women's World Cup after the elimination of the United States, hold on for a minute. There are still plenty of reasons to keep watching, including these countries:

Australia: The host country has been gripped by Matildas Mania, especially after the Aussies beat Denmark 2-0 in the Round of 16. All-everything striker Sam Kerr is back, after missing the group stage with a calf injury. They're one more win away from a likely semifinal against England, resuming the old colonial battle on a different front — and on Australia's turf. In terms of viewing experience, you can't beat rooting along with the home team.

Japan: The 2011 champions have been a class apart, so far in this tournament. They rolled through the group stage with three wins, including a 4-0 dismantling of Spain. They took apart Norway in the first knockout match, winning 3-1. Australia has the home crowd, and England has the hype, but just in terms of how they've played so far at this World Cup, the Japanese have to be the favorites to lift the trophy.

Colombia/Jamaica: The winner to emerge from Tuesday's very early round of 16 match will be worth savoring. Jamaica managed to hold out for scoreless draws against both France and Brazil, huge progress after they got hammered in all three games they played in 2019. Imagine if four European teams get through to the semifinals; imagine the smugness that will radiate from the other side of the Atlantic. If you're on the "anybody but UEFA" bandwagon, these are good options.

Sweden: The USA's nemesis also has a long record of support for its women's soccer team, without much in the way of titles to show for it. The Swedes have lost the last two Olympic gold medal matches and have reached the semifinals of the World Cup four times without ever lifting the trophy. In terms of rooting interest, half of Minnesotans probably have a Swedish great-grandma somewhere in the family tree, and who could root against their own family?