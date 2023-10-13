Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Wild's 2-0 win over Florida in Thursday's season opener, a game that couldn't have gone much better for Minnesota. Brock Faber scored, Marco Rossi had a goal (even if it was disallowed) and Filip Gustavsson picked up where he left off with a 41-save shutout. But they did lose Marcus Johansson to a third-period injury, something that could test their depth and salary cap immediately.

7:00: Star Tribune Twins beat writer Bobby Nightengale joins Rand for a breakdown of the Twins' roster as they head into the offseason. Big questions loom for several free agents, including starting pitcher Sonny Gray, while roughly $10 million options on Jorge Polanco and Max Kepler are interesting as well. The Twins might shed payroll, too, as they prepare for a smaller local TV contract in a future without Bally Sports North.

30:00: We might still be talking about this postseason if calls had gone the Twins way in the playoffs.

