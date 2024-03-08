WASHINGTON — During the State of the Union address, the House speaker and vice president sit behind the president. But there has been a new speaker every year under President Joe Biden. Former leader Nancy Pelosi lost the spot when Republicans secured a narrow lead in the chamber in during the 2022 midterm elections.
Then it was Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted last year after he backed a deal to keep the government funded.
Now, it's Mike Johnson in the seat. He was elected to the job in October a fter a stunning 21 days with no leader. It was the longest Congress was rudderless since 1962. That time it took 55 days to elect a new speaker.
