After receiving dozens of entries to the Star Tribune Amateur Talent Contest, Star Tribune judges picked the 27 best to present on a virtual stage to our online audience for a public vote. These mini-performances got thousands of views and votes. After four rounds of competition, you've chosen the champion from our grandstand final round of nine finalists:

The Holtze family of Rosemount, including daughter Madison as the lead singer, dad John on the upright bass and daughter Petra providing percussion with scrubbing pads and a skillet, performing Peggy Lee’s signature tune, “Fever,” in their kitchen.

Josh Melchert, 13, of St. Paul, shredding on the blues guitar during an impromptu family jam session on a Stevie Ray Vaughan song, “Pride and Joy.” 563 votes

Mya Ortiz, 17, of Burnsville, singing Sara Bareilles’ “She Used to Be Mine” in her garage while quarantining at home with mild symptoms of COVID-19 after testing positively for the virus. 505 votes

The Gray family of Northfield, including dad Charles, mom Deonne, son Cameron and daughters Brynne and Kylie, who played Bach’s Suite No. 2 in B Minor, movements Minuet and Badinerie, on violin, viola, cello and flute in their dining room while their dog Sadie listened. 431 votes

Anders Holst, 17, of Mounds View, who belted “Out There” from the Disney animated film, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” from his basement. 254 votes

Ballet dancer Reagan Mushett, 14, performing a variation from the Sleeping Beauty ballet on a deck outside of her home in Apple Valley. 250 votes

Pizza acrobat Nick Diesslin of Maplewood who showed off his flare for artistic dough throwing. 232 votes

Adelyn Meyerring, 9, of Minneapolis, who played and sang a song she wrote, “Beat of the Drum Set.” 187 votes