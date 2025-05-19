WHO opens annual assembly as UN health agency faces 'existential crisis' in wake of US funding cuts

GENEVA — The World Health Organization on Monday opened its annual meeting of government ministers and other top envoys facing one of the most serious crises of its 77-year history in the wake of Trump administration funding cuts and plans to withdraw the United States.
The U.N. health agency this year has seen a plunge in its ability to carry out its sweeping mandate to do everything from recommend reductions in sugar levels in soft drinks to head the global response to pandemics like COVID-19 or outbreaks like polio or Ebola.
Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been grappling with a response to the U.S. cuts as well as reduced outlays from other traditional Western donors who are putting more money toward defense and less toward humanitarian aid.
Matthew Kavanagh, the director of Georgetown University's center for Global Health Policy and Politics, said other countries have used the ''U.S. disruption'' — the cut in aid — ''as cover to do their maneuvering, with many countries in Europe reducing aid.''
''The WHO faces an existential crisis that goes well beyond a budget gap to the question of whether this sort of multilateralism can succeed in addressing global health in this new era of nationalism and misinformation,'' he said.
''Literally millions will likely die needlessly on the current trajectory and the world's health ministers do not seem capable of a coherent response,'' Kavanagh added.
On tap for the nine-day World Health Assembly are two major advances that are aimed to buttress WHO's financial strength and bolster the world's ability to cope with pandemics in the future.
Member countries are expected to agree to raise annual dues, known as ''assessed contributions,'' by 20% to support WHO finances and reduce dependency on governments' voluntary contributions — which change each year and make up over half of the budget.