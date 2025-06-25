Who is Zohran Mamdani? State lawmaker seeks to become NYC's first Muslim and Indian American mayor

NEW YORK — Zohran Mamdani was a state lawmaker unknown even to most New York City residents when he announced his run for mayor back in October.
On Tuesday evening, the 33-year-old marked his stunning political ascension when he declared victory in the Democratic primary from a Queens rooftop bar after former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo conceded.
While the race's ultimate outcome has yet to be confirmed by a ranked choice count scheduled for July 1, here's a look at the one-time rapper seeking to become the city's first Muslim and Indian American mayor, and its youngest mayor in generations.
Mamdani's mother is a famous filmmaker
Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda, to Indian parents and became an American citizen in 2018, shortly after graduating college.
He lived with his family briefly in Cape Town, South Africa, before moving to New York City when he was 7.
Mamdani's mother, Mira Nair, is an award-winning filmmaker whose credits include ''Monsoon Wedding,'' ''The Namesake'' and ''Mississippi Masala.'' His father, Mahmood Mamdani, is an anthropology professor at Columbia University.
Mamdani married Rama Duwaji, a Syrian American artist, earlier this year at the City Clerk's Office. The couple live in the Astoria section of Queens.