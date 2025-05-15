Who is Theo Von? The 'manosphere' podcaster with Trump in Qatar

Podcaster Theo Von performed a set for U.S. troops in Qatar on Thursday where he joked about snorting drugs off a mixed-race baby and the sexuality of men in the U.S. Navy, and compared the Qatari hosts' attire to Klansman robes. His appearance preceded President Donald Trump's visit to the Al-Udeid Air Base.
The comedian's remarks drew laughter and some groans from the service members in attendance and also some questions about why he was there.
''Dad, you've got to do an interview with a guy named Theo Von,'' Trump said in his own remarks Thursday, recalling his son Barron's urging to do Von's podcast last year. ''I said, ‘Who the hell is Theo Von?'''
Here's what you need to know about Von.
Who is Theo Von?
Theo Von, born Theodor Capitani von Kurnatowski III, is a 45-year-old stand-up comedian and podcaster who did an extended one-on-one podcast interview with Trump during the presidential campaign in which they discussed addiction and the opioid crisis.
Born and largely raised in what he describes as the ''stray animal belt'' of Louisiana, and legally emancipated at 14, Von's first taste of the spotlight was on MTV reality shows, including the ''Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour'' and ''The Challenge.'' He also competed in ''Last Comic Standing,'' and won the Comedy Central show ''Reality Bites Back'' over comedians like Amy Schumer and Tiffany Haddish. He has hosted the hidden camera show ''Deal With It'' and has had various acting roles, including in ''Inside Amy Schumer'' and the Chris Pratt movie ''The Tomorrow War.''
Why is he famous?