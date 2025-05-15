Who is Theo Von? The 'manosphere' podcaster with Trump in Qatar

Born and largely raised in what he describes as the ''stray animal belt'' of Louisiana, and legally emancipated at 14, Von's first taste of the spotlight was on MTV reality shows, including the ''Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour'' and ''The Challenge.'' He also competed in ''Last Comic Standing,'' and won the Comedy Central show ''Reality Bites Back'' over comedians like Amy Schumer and Tiffany Haddish. He has hosted the hidden camera show ''Deal With It'' and has had various acting roles, including in ''Inside Amy Schumer'' and the Chris Pratt movie ''The Tomorrow War.''