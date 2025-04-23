Who is Paula Xinis, the federal judge overseeing the Abrego Garcia case?

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis is the latest judge at odds with the Trump administration.
In a scathing rebuke, she characterized the government as acting in ''bad faith'' by refusing to provide information about what it has done to try to free Kilmar Abrego Garcia from a prison in El Salvador, where he was wrongly deported, and return him to the United States.
On the federal bench for nearly a decade, Xinis has experienced partisan pushback since her nomination by Democratic President Barack Obama. She also was accused of being too tough on law enforcement during earlier legal work for a police oversight office.
A look at who Xinis is and some of the other cases she's been involved in:
She's overseeing the Abrego Garcia case
Earlier this month, Xinis ordered the administration to ''facilitate'' Abrego Garcia's return. That decision was affirmed by the Supreme Court, although the justices said her order needed to be clarified to make sure it did not intrude upon executive branch power over foreign affairs.
''The order properly requires the Government to ‘facilitate' Abrego Garcia's release from custody in El Salvador and to ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador,'' the court said.
The administration conceded it made a mistake in sending Abrego Garcia to El Salvador. But it argued that it no longer could do anything about trying to bring him back. Officials have claimed Abrego Garcia is a member of the MS-13 gang, though he has never been charged with or convicted of a crime. His lawyers have said there is no evidence that he is a member of MS-13 or any gang.