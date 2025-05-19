Who is Nicusor Dan, the pro-EU centrist who beat a nationalist in Romania's tense presidential race?

BUCHAREST, Romania — Nicusor Dan, the former civic activist and pro-European Union centrist politician who defied the odds to decisively defeat a hard-right nationalist in Romania's critical presidential race, has emerged as a counterforce to the right-wing populist wave sweeping across Europe.
Final results from the presidential race showed Dan, the mayor of Bucharest, winning 53.6% of the vote over the hard-right candidate George Simion, who had been considered the favorite in the run-off, boosted in the first round by his nationalist messaging.
Sunday's final vote was held months after the annulment of the previous election plunged Romania into its worst political crisis in decades, following the surprise first-round success of far-right outsider Calin Georgescu.
In an emotional speech after he secured the presidency, Dan told thousands of supporters gathered outside his headquarters near Bucharest City Hall that ''Romania begins a new chapter, and it needs every one of you.''
''It needs experts to get involved in various public policies, it needs people in civil society, it needs new people in politics,'' the 55-year-old said. ''We have a Romania to build together, regardless of political choices.''
Who is Nicusor Dan?
Born in 1969 in Romania's central town of Fagaras, Dan discovered ''a passion'' for mathematics in middle school and excelled academically. In the late 1980s, he won gold medals at the International Mathematics Olympiad, and in 1998 he obtained a doctorate in mathematics from Paris' prestigious Sorbonne University.
In the late 90s, he returned to Romania, saying he was convinced his country needed him. ''I started organizing meetings with Romanian students in Paris in which we discussed what we could do to ensure that Romania took the right path as a country,'' he states on his official website.