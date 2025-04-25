Who is Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan?

A judge in Milwaukee is accused of helping a man evade immigration authorities, a case that has immediately become a high-profile confrontation between the Trump administration and the judiciary over the Republican administration’s immigration policies.
Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested Friday.
FBI Director Kash Patel announced the move via social media, saying Dugan ‘’increased danger to the public’’ by letting Eduardo Flores-Ruiz and his lawyer leave her courtroom through a jury door on April 18 to help avert his arrest, according to an FBI affidavit.
Flores-Ruiz, a native of Mexico, had been in court on a battery charge.
Here’s what we know about the case so far:
Who is Dugan?
Dugan has been a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge since her election in 2016. She previously was a litigation attorney and served administrative jobs at Legal Action of Wisconsin, Inc., and Legal Aid Society, Inc.
She also has taught law and graduate students at Marquette University.