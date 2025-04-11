Who is Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man the US must retrieve from an El Salvador prison?

Kilmar Abrego Garcia's story appeared as if it would begin and end in his native El Salvador.
But the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Trump administration to facilitate his return to the U.S. from a notorious prison, rejecting the White House's claim that it couldn't retrieve the Salvadoran national after mistakenly deporting him.
Abrego Garcia, 29, will come back to the country he's lived in for roughly 14 years, during which he worked construction, got married and was raising three children with disabilities, according to court records.
He'll also get to face the allegations that prompted his expulsion: a 2019 accusation from local police in Maryland that he was an MS-13 gang member.
Abrego Garcia denied the allegation and was never charged with a crime, his attorneys said. A U.S. immigration judge subsequently shielded him from deportation to El Salvador because he likely faced persecution there by local gangs that terrorized his family.
The Trump administration deported him there last month anyway, later describing the mistake as ''an administrative error'' but insisting he was in MS-13.
As Abrego Garcia is returned to the U.S. and his case continues, here is his story so far:
Gang threats in El Salvador