Who is Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man ICE mistakenly deported to an El Salvador prison?

As it stands, Kilmar Abrego Garcia's story begins and ends in his native El Salvador.
When he was a boy, a local gang extorted his family, tried to indoctrinate him and threatened to kill him, according to his immigration case. He fled to the U.S. at 16.
He was forced back last month at 29, mistakenly deported by President Donald Trump's administration to a notorious prison that observers say is rife with abuse.
In between was his American life: Working construction, getting married and raising children with disabilities, according to court records. He was also accused by local police in Maryland of being an MS-13 gang member.
Abrego Garcia denied the allegation and was never charged, according to court records. A U.S. immigration judge ultimately granted him protection from being deported back to El Salvador in 2019 because he likely faced persecution there by local gangs.
Abrego Garcia is now at the center of a legal battle that has reached the U.S. Supreme Court and raises questions about due process and the Trump administration's ability — or willingness — to retrieve him from El Salvador.
The White House described Abrego Garcia's deportation to his native country as an ''administrative error." It claims he's in MS-13, citing the 2019 allegation from Maryland police, and argues the U.S. government lacks the authority to get the Salvadoran national back from his native country.
Attorneys for Abrego Garcia said there's no evidence of gang membership. They claim the U.S. government has the power to return him, while noting that it's paying El Salvador for his imprisonment.