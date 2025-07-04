Who is Julio César Chávez Jr., the Mexican boxer facing deportation from the US?

MEXICO CITY — Julio César Chávez, considered the best Mexican boxer in history, fathered three children. His firstborn carried his name and came the closest to duplicating his success in the ring.
Julio César Chávez Jr., who was arrested in Los Angeles by federal immigration agents on Thursday for overstaying his visa, grew up traveling with his younger brother, Omar, to watch their dad's fights.
The elder Chávez won world titles in three weight classes in the 1980s and '90s and became a sporting icon in Mexico, where he remains revered.
Chávez Jr. and Omar began learning the sport a young age. The younger Chávez, who's now 39, fought as an amateur at age 11 against Jorge ''Maromerito'' Páez, the son of another Mexican fighter, Jorge Páez.
Chávez made his professional debut at age 17, beating Jonathan Hernandez in a six-round bout in his hometown of Culiacan.
''The Son of a Legend,'' as he was called in Mexico, went 23-0 to start his career before a draw against Carlos Molina in 2005.
The world title
Although Omar also fought as a professional, ''Julito'' was more talented, and he won his first title in 2009 — in the World Boxing Council Latino super featherweight division.