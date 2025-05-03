Who is Greg Abel, the executive picked to be successor to Warren Buffett?

Abel lives about two hours from Buffett’s hometown in Des Moines, Iowa, where he has led Berkshire Hathaway Energy since 2011 and helped coach his kids’ hockey and soccer teams. He is expected to continue living there because Berkshire is so decentralized that there is little reason to move to its Omaha headquarters. Buffett only had a couple dozen people working in his office as he spent his days reading business reports and making the occasional phone call.