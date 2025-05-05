Who is George Simion, the MAGA-style nationalist who topped polls in Romania's presidential redo?

BUCHAREST, Romania — George Simion, a nationalist and vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump and his MAGA movement, won Romania's first-round presidential election redo by a landslide after capitalizing on widespread anti-establishment sentiment.
The 38-year-old leader of the hard-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians, or AUR, will face a pro-Western reformist in a May 18 runoff that could reshape the European Union and NATO member country's geopolitical direction.
Romania's political landscape was upended last year when a top court voided the previous election in which the far-right outsider Calin Georgescu topped first round. The decision followed allegations of electoral violations and Russian interference, which Moscow has denied.
''For 35 years, the Romanian people lived the lie that we are a democratic country,'' Simion, who came fourth in last year's race and later backed Georgescu, told The Associated Press last week. ''And now the people are awakening.''
Who is George Simion?
Born in 1986 in Romania's eastern city of Focsani, Simion took a bachelor's degree in business and administration in Bucharest, and later a master's degree at a university in the northeastern city of Iasi researching communist-era crimes. He also became involved in soccer ultra groups.
He took part in civic activism, including joining a protest movement against a controversial gold mining project by a Canadian company in a mountainous western region of Romania that contains some of Europe's largest gold deposits. He also campaigned for reunification with neighboring Moldova.
In 2019, Simion founded the AUR party, which rose to prominence in a 2020 parliamentary election by proclaiming to stand for ''family, nation, faith, and freedom,'' and has since doubled its support to become Romania's second largest party in the legislature.