Who is Friedrich Merz, the man set to be the next German chancellor?

BERLIN — Conservative leader Friedrich Merz is on course to become post-World War II Germany's 10th chancellor after finalizing a deal Wednesday to form a new government.
Merz, 69, who will succeed outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz, has vowed to prioritize European unity and the continent's security as it grapples with the new Trump administration and Russia's war on Ukraine.
Merz's two-party Union bloc emerged as the strongest force from Germany's election on Feb. 23. He then turned to the Social Democrats, Scholz's center-left party, to put together a coalition with a parliamentary majority. He has already pushed through plans to enable higher defense spending, and faced more pressure to finish the deal after U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of sweeping tariffs created significant market disruption.
As chancellor, Merz will face the challenge of helping to fill a leadership vacuum and craft a united response to recent U.S. policy shifts that have strained the transatlantic alliance.
The top job has been late in coming for Merz, a trained lawyer who saw his ascent derailed by former Chancellor Angela Merkel in the early 2000s and even turned his back on active politics for several years. Despite his political experience, he is heading to the chancellery without previously having served in government.
The rivalry with Merkel
Merkel has described Merz as a brilliant speaker and complimented his desire for leadership, though she acknowledged this was a problem in their relationship.
''We are almost the same age ... We grew up completely differently, which was more of an opportunity than an obstacle," she wrote in her memoir "Freedom."