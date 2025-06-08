Who is Colombian Sen. Miguel Uribe Turbay who was shot during a campaign rally in Bogota?

Conservative Colombian Sen. Miguel Uribe Turbay was shot and seriously injured during a campaign rally in the capital, Bogota. The brazen attack captured on video shook a nation that decades ago regularly saw kidnappings and killings of politicians and high profile people.
Uribe Turbay, 39, who has announced he intends to run for president next year, was in serious condition following surgery Sunday, a day after the shooting, and doctors said he was going through ''critical hours.''
Here's what to know about the conservative politician:
A conservative presidential hopeful
A member of the right-wing Democratic Center party, Uribe Turbay launched his presidential bid in March. He has become a prominent opposition voice against the government of President Gustavo Petro, the first leftist politician to become the leader of Colombia. Petro cannot seek reelection in 2026.
The country will hold a presidential election on May 31, 2026.
''A place with deep meaning for me,'' he said in the video. ''It was here that my mother was kidnapped by Pablo Escobar and was killed when I was about to turn five.''