Who is Cardinal Becciu? Why isn't he participating in the conclave to elect a pope?

VATICAN CITY — Cardinal Angelo Becciu, once a powerful Vatican official, has formally withdrawn from participating in the conclave to elect a new pope.
The Vatican's criminal court convicted Becciu in 2023 of embezzlement and other finance-related charges at the end of the so-called ''trial of the century.'' But in recent days, he insisted he was still entitled to vote in the conclave. He withdrew on Tuesday, apparently after he was presented with two letters, written by Pope Francis before his death, saying he shouldn't participate.
Who is Becciu?
Becciu, 76, was once a leading papal contender. A longtime Vatican diplomat, he served in embassies in Angola, Cuba and elsewhere before taking up one of the most powerful jobs as ''substitute'' in the Vatican secretariat of state. Francis made him the head of the Vatican's saint-making office and promoted him to a cardinal in 2018, but later forced his resignation over allegations of financial mismanagement.
The Sardinian native rose to prominence under conservative Pope Benedict XVI and is closely affiliated with the conservative Vatican old guard. While he initially became a close adviser to Francis, Becciu owes his downfall to him.
What happened in 2020?
Francis forced Becciu's resignation as head of the Vatican's saint-making office and forced him to renounce the rights of the cardinalate on Sept. 24, 2020, after receiving allegations that Becciu sent Vatican money to his brother in Sardinia.
Becciu told journalists that his downfall was ''surreal,'' but that he had a clear conscience. He said he remained loyal to Francis and was ready to die for him.