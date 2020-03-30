The marinarathon is nearing the finish line. Welcome to the final round of the Minnesota Frozen Pizza Bracket, in which Star Tribune readers choose their favorite state-made slice.

After the Twin Cities got burned in the Freezer-Case Four, only two frozen pizzas are left in the com-pie-tition. Meet your Tasty Two: No. 3 Heggies Pizza vs. No. 12 Sven & Ole’s.

How did our final matchup become a showdown between a pub fixture from Milaca, Minn., and a restaurant export from Grand Marais?

In round 1, the Saucy Sixteen, Heggies Pizza went up against Schwan’s Company’s Tony’s and crushed it like red pepper — by a 70-point margin. Meanwhile, Sven & Ole’s surprised St. Paul when it beat No. 5 Wicked Pizza Co. by 52 points.

In round 2, the Easy-Cheesy Eight, Lotzza wasn’t enough Motzza for the Brew Pub pie to beat Heggies. And for its second upset, Sven & Ole’s gave the boot to No. 4 Bellatoria.

In the Freezer-Case Four, we said arrivederci to our top seed, Mucci’s. Its Montanara-style fried crust was no match for memories of North Shore vacations. Once again, Sven & Ole’s defied the odds to move on, after winning 64% of the vote.

Heggies, however, is still the one to beat. It drew 80% of the vote over the St. Paul-born restaurant chain Davanni’s.

Is Heggies Pizza hot enough to come out on top? Or can Sven & Ole’s continue its streak of upsets to take the tastiest trophy? Vote online through 5 p.m. Wed. at startribune.com/pizzabracket. And come back April 6 to meet your new champion.