The marinarathon is nearing the finish line. Welcome to the final round of the Minnesota Frozen Pizza Bracket, in which Star Tribune readers choose their favorite state-made slice.

After the Twin Cities got burned in the Freezer-Case Four, only two frozen pizzas are left in the com-pie-tition. Meet your Tasty Two: No. 3 Heggies Pizza vs. No. 12 Sven & Ole’s.

How did our final matchup become a showdown between a pub fixture from Milaca, Minn., and a restaurant export from Grand Marais?

In round 1, the Saucy Sixteen, Heggies Pizza went up against Schwan’s Company’s Tony’s and crushed it like red pepper — by a 70-point margin. Meanwhile, Sven & Ole’s surprised St. Paul when it beat No. 5 Wicked Pizza Co. by 52 points.

In round 2, the Easy-Cheesy Eight, Lotzza wasn’t enough Motzza for the Brew Pub pie to beat Heggies. And for its second upset, Sven & Ole’s gave the boot to No. 4 Bellatoria.

In the Freezer-Case Four, we said arrivederci to our top seed, Mucci’s. Its Montanara-style fried crust was no match for memories of North Shore vacations. Once again, Sven & Ole’s defied the odds to move on, after winning 64% of the vote.

The Star Tribune 2020 Frozen Pizza Bracket.
Which pie reigns supreme? Vote now in the final round of our Minnesota Frozen Pizza Bracket

Heggies, however, is still the one to beat. It drew 80% of the vote over the St. Paul-born restaurant chain Davanni’s.

Is Heggies Pizza hot enough to come out on top? Or can Sven & Ole’s continue its streak of upsets to take the tastiest trophy? Vote online through 5 p.m. Wed. at startribune.com/pizzabracket. And come back April 6 to meet your new champion.