Who has the best dressed pet for Halloween?

You can enter multiple pets, multiple costumes and send multiple photos as long as it's your pet wearing the costume and your photograph. For best results, try shooting your costumed pet with a neutral background. No Photoshopping. Our panel of judges will award prizes for first, second and third place, plus best in show. There will also be a people's choice award for the top vote getter in online public voting. Winning photos will be published in the Star Tribune on Oct. 31.