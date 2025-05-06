Who are the US cardinals who will vote for the next pope? There are 10, the largest bloc after Italy

Pope Francis tapped Gregory to lead the Archdiocese of Washington in 2019 and made him the first Black cardinal from the U.S. in 2020. Gregory, 77, retired earlier this year from leading the prominent archdiocese, which he shepherded through significant turmoil. Its two previous leaders, McCarrick and Cardinal Donald Wuerl, were implicated in a new wave of the clergy sex abuse scandal. Gregory has supported social justice and solidarity with immigrants. He drew notice for his relatively inclusive approach for LGBTQ+ Catholics. He told an LGBTQ+ group in January: ''I apologize for my own lack of courage to bring healing and hope, and I ask forgiveness.'' Gregory was born in Chicago, where he was ordained in 1973 and served as an auxiliary bishop beginning in 1983. After serving for 11 years as bishop in Belleville, Illinois, he was appointed in 2004 by Pope John Paul II to be archbishop of Atlanta.