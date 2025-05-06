Who are the US cardinals who will vote for the next pope? There are 10, the largest bloc after Italy

The United States is the home country of 10 of the 133 cardinals eligible to vote for the next pope of the Catholic Church. That's more than any nation except Italy, home to 17 of the electors who will gather at the Vatican's Sistine Chapel on Wednesday for the conclave that will choose a successor to Pope Francis.
Only four of the American electors actively serve as archbishops in the United States: Timothy Dolan of New York, Blase Cupich of Chicago, Joseph Tobin of Newark, New Jersey, and Robert McElroy of Washington. Two are retired archbishops: Daniel DiNardo of Galveston-Houston and Wilton Gregory of Washington.
The other four cardinals' careers have included lengthy service at the Vatican: Robert Prevost, James Michael Harvey, Raymond Burke and Kevin Farrell.
Here are brief profiles of the cardinal electors:
Raymond Burke
Burke, 76, a staunch Catholic traditionalist, often clashed with the more reform-minded Pope Francis. Born in Wisconsin, he was a bishop there before serving as archbishop of St. Louis from 2004 to 2008. Pope Benedict XVI had made Burke a cardinal in 2010, after he appointed him prefect of the Apostolic Signatura, the Vatican's high court. After Francis removed him from that post in 2014, he made Burke the cardinal patron of the Knights of Malta, a prestigious but limited role. There, too, Burke and Francis clashed over a governance crisis at the chivalric order; Francis pushed him aside. Burke has been outspoken in saying Catholic politicians shouldn't present themselves for Communion if they support abortion rights.
Blase Cupich
Cupich, 76, archbishop of Chicago, was a close adviser to Francis and has served on several Vatican committees. He's considered a moderate among his peers, having balanced upholding conservative Catholic teachings on social issues like same-sex marriage and abortion with advocacy for compassionate responses to the affected communities. Cupich, who inherited clergy sex abuse crises in dioceses he led, helped push reforms to combat the problem. Born in Omaha, Nebraska, he was ordained in 1975 and appointed by Pope John Paul II in 1998 as bishop of Rapid City, South Dakota. Pope Benedict XVI transferred him in 2010 to Spokane, Washington. In 2014, Francis — in his first major U.S. appointment as pope — made him archbishop of Chicago, and made him a cardinal in 2016.