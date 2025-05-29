Who are the Sacred Harp singers using a more than 180-year-old hymnal today

BREMEN, Ga. — ''The Sacred Harp'' hymnal is beloved by those who sing from it, carrying on the Christian songbook's more than 180-year-old legacy.
They are young and old — and all ages in between. Some have been singing from the hymnal all their lives, just as their parents and grandparents had done before them. Others became immersed in the shape-note singing tradition as adults and found fellowship as well as music.
As the Sacred Harp community awaits the latest edition of their songbook, here's a look at who these singers are and why this a cappella group practice is important to them.
The sacredness of ‘The Sacred Harp' for many singers
For Isaac Green, Sacred Harp singing is not a hobby — it's spiritual.
''Sacred Harp singing is my church,'' said Green. ''I get much more out of listening and thinking about the words I'm singing than I do anybody preaching to me.''
Green grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee, singing out of a different shape-note hymnal. He discovered ''The Sacred Harp'' much later, while living in Alpharetta, Georgia.
''There are definitely some people that have very different beliefs than me, have very different upbringings, have very different day-to-day lives, but when we come together and sing … that can be our one thing that we are in unison over,'' he said.