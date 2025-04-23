Who are the Jesuits, Pope Francis' religious order?

Pope Francis was the first pontiff elected from the Society of Jesus — also known as the Jesuits.
It's one of the most prominent religious orders in the Catholic Church, with approximately 15,000 priests, brothers and novices from more than 110 countries.
Their reach extends from prestigious universities in world capitals to humble migrant shelters in sweltering jungle hamlets, all in pursuit of the mission encapsulated in their motto — "ad majorem Dei gloriam" ("for the greater glory of God").
''As if answering an implicit question about who a Jesuit is, Pope Francis … affirmed that ‘the Jesuit is a servant of the joy of the Gospel' in whatever mission he is engaging,'' the order's superior general, the Rev. Arturo Sosa, wrote in his message to fellow Jesuits upon Francis' death.
Here are some essential facts about the Jesuits.
The history and global presence of the Jesuits
The order was founded in the 16th century by Spanish St. Ignatius of Loyola, whose ''Spiritual Exercises'' are still a classic of Catholic contemplative practices. From the beginning, he emphasized the missionary, international reach of the order.
Over the subsequent centuries, the Jesuits have built a reputation in scholarship and education, founding schools and universities around the globe, including Georgetown University in Washington and the Pontifical Gregorian University, which serves mostly clergy, nuns and seminarians in Rome.