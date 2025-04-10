Who are the Americans still in Russian custody?

Russia has released a Russian American imprisoned on treason charges that Washington has dismissed as ludicrous, but several other Americans remain in Russian custody.
Ksenia Karelina was arrested and convicted last year over a donation of about $52 to a charity aiding Ukraine.
Her release is the latest in a series of high-profile prisoner exchanges Russia and the United States carried out in the last three years.
Here is a look at other Americans who remain in Russian custody:
Stephen Hubbard
The Michigan native was convicted of fighting alongside Ukraine's military as a mercenary against Russia and sentenced to six years and 10 months in October 2024. Prosecutors said in the closed trial that Hubbard had signed a contract with Ukraine's military shortly after Russian troops invaded in February 2022 and that he fought with the Ukrainian side until being captured two months later. Hubbard, who was 72 at the time of his conviction, was the first American known to have been convicted of fighting for Ukraine in the conflict.
Travis Leake
The musician was convicted on drug charges and sentenced to 13 years in prison in July 2024. An Instagram page described him as the singer for the band Lovi Noch (Seize the Night). News reports said he is a former paratrooper with the U.S. military and had lived in Moscow since 2010.