Who are the Americans still in Russian custody?

Tater was arrested in August 2024 at an upscale Moscow hotel after an argument over documents. At a police station, he allegedly attacked an officer. He was convicted on hooliganism charges related to the hotel incident and handed a 15-day sentence, but is awaiting trial on assaulting a law officer. That carries a sentence of up to five years. He has denied the assault charges and argued that they stemmed from miscommunication. At a September court hearing, Tater claimed he came to Russia to seek political asylum and that he was being persecuted by the CIA. The state Tass news agency reported Sunday that a Moscow court ordered he be put into a psychiatric clinic for treatment.