MISSOULA, Mont. — Brandon Whitney's 23 points helped Montana defeat South Dakota State 81-56 on Tuesday night.
Whitney was 10 of 12 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Grizzlies (4-5). Aanen Moody was 6-of-10 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 8 from the line to add 20 points. Dischon Thomas recorded 17 points and shot 7 for 13, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc.
Matthew Mors led the Jackrabbits (3-7) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Matt Dentlinger added 12 points for South Dakota State. Zeke Mayo also recorded 11 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Ex-Bills punter Araiza won't be charged in alleged gang rape
Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will not be charged in connection with an alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year when he played football for San Diego State University, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Sports
McVay: Baker Mayfield likely to be active for Rams vs Vegas
Coach Sean McVay says Baker Mayfield probably will be active for the Los Angeles Rams' game against the Raiders on Thursday night, just two days after the Rams claimed the former No. 1 draft pick off waivers from Carolina.
Sports
Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion
The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games.
Sports
Virginia football players granted extra year of eligibility
The NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility to Virginia football players whose eligibility has expired in the aftermath of the slaying of three members of the team, the school confirmed Wednesday.
Vikings
Podcast: Vikings face 'feisty' Lions team with NFC North title in reach
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday's game, discuss cornerback Patrick Peterson's impact on the team, look at the NFC playoff standings and more random musings on the latest episode.