Whitmer says 'massive economic uncertainty' is to blame on semiconductor project failure in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Plans to build a semiconductor manufacturing plant in Michigan have fallen through and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday that ''massive economic uncertainty'' is to blame.
Bringing the company to Michigan was a key goal for Whitmer, a Democrat and potential 2028 presidential candidate who is in her final years as governor of the battleground state.
Domestic manufacturing is a priority of President Donald Trump's second administration and the president has leveraged tariffs as a way to incentivize companies to build and stay in America. While Whitmer did not mention Trump by name in her remarks, she pointed the finger at his tariffs that have shaken up the economy periodically this year.
''Their board came to this decision amid national economic turmoil, which is at risk of worsening amid threats of even higher tariffs,'' Whitmer said in a statement.
Whitmer did not name the company but state records show California-based technology firm Sandisk Corp. was considering the sprawling 1,300-acre site near the city of Flint and forecasted 9,400 jobs and 5,000 construction jobs as a result.
Sandisk declined to comment on Wednesday.
The news quickly set off dueling political statements from Republicans and Democrats in the state.
The Trump administration is using tariffs and other tactics to bring manufacturing in critical areas like semiconductors back to the U.S., White House spokesperson Kush Desai said in a statement in response to Whitmer's remarks.