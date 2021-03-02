BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Jordan Whitfield had 18 points as Campbell beat Gardner-Webb 63-57 in the quarterfinals of the Big South Conference tournament on Monday night.
Campbell (16-9), a No. 3 seed, will play No. 2 Radford on Thursday.
Joshua Lusane had 11 points and nine rebounds for Campbell.
Jordan Sears scored a season-high 20 points for the Runnin' Bulldogs (11-15). D'Maurian Williams added 13 points.
