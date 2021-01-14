Rain and freezing rain turned to snow Thursday in the Twin Cities as a slow-moving, long-lasting storm moved in and threatened to drop hefty amounts of snow and spin up blizzard conditions to the south and west of the metro.

A winter storm warning will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Friday for a possible 7 to 10 inches of snow along the Interstate 35 corridor from the southern metro suburbs south to the Iowa border.

Other parts of the metro, including Hennepin, Ramsey, Anoka and Washington counties, were covered by a winter weather advisory, where 3 to 7 inches of snow were forecast, the National Weather Service said.

A blizzard warning for a large chunk of western and southern Minnesota went into effect at noon Thursday as winds gusting as fast as 60 miles per hour were expected on Friday in the Worthington area. Winds with gusts greater than 30 mph were expected to cause whiteout conditions in the warning area stretching from Alexandria to Willmar to Redwood Falls and Albert Lea, the NWS said.

Along with strong winds, 7 to 12 inches of snow is forecast along the I-90 and I-35 corridors, including Fairmont, Austin, Rochester and Faribault. Lesser amounts are expected in an area from St. Cloud to Brainerd to Hayward, Wis., and north to Duluth and International Falls.

"Travel could be very difficult and should be restricted to emergencies only," the NWS said.

MnDOT plows in all corners of the state hit the roads Thursday afternoon, even as roads were primarily wet and slushy, said spokeswoman Anne Meyer.

"That will change tonight into tomorrow [Friday,]" she said.

With heavy snow expected along with gusty winds, clearing the roads will be a challenge. "Everything we do takes time," Meyer said. "This will be a long event."

The first snowfall of 2021 signaled an abrupt return to winter after a warm start to the day. Temperatures were in the 40s in Redwood Falls early Thursday before slipping into the 30s as precipitation moved in. On Wednesday, the Twin Cities saw its warmest day of the month with a high of 39.

The last measurable snowfall in the Twin Cities was on Dec. 29 when 2.4 inches of snow fell. Since then, the metro area has received only trace amounts of snow twice during January, on the 4th and 9th. Since Dec. 1, just over 12 inches of snow has fallen in the Twin Cities. That is about 4.5 inches below average, according to the Minnesota Climatology Office.

