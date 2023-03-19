Tap the bookmark to save this article.

After an eight-game losing streak that ended the regular season, the fourth-seeded Minnesota Whitecaps women's hockey team advanced to the Premier Hockey Federation's Isobel Cup final by beating top-seeded Boston Saturday in a best-of-3 playoff series.

They followed Thursday's series-opening 5-2 victory by winning again in Boston on Saturday, 4-1 against an opponent that had gone 19-5 in the regular season.

They'll play in the Isobel Cup's title game next Sunday in Tempe, Ariz., against either Toronto or Connecticut. They will play a deciding Game 3 on Monday.

The Pride had swept the Whitecaps in four regular-season games, but two of those went to overtime.

With star goaltender Amanda Leveille back in net from a late-season injury, the Whitecaps' Jonna Albers, Brittyn Fleming, Sidney Morin and Natalie Snodgrass scored goals in Saturday's win.