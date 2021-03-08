The Whitecaps will get another chance to defend their 2019 Isobel Cup title, as the NWHL announced new plans Monday to finish this year's postseason March 26-27 in Brighton, Mass.

"We're not done yet," the Whitecaps tweeted from their official account.

The pandemic forced the NWHL to cancel last year's Isobel Cup final between the Boston Pride and the Whitecaps. This year, the league played an abbreviated season in Lake Placid, N.Y., but a COVID-19 breakout spurred the league to postpone action again on Feb. 3.

That was one day before the semifinals, which would have pitted the Whitecaps against Boston, and Toronto against Buffalo.

The NWHL adjusted the matchups, so the Whitecaps are now scheduled to face the Connecticut Whale on March 26, with Toronto facing Boston in the other semifinal. Those games will be televised by NBC Sports Network, along with the Isobel Cup final on March 27.

"It means a great deal to our athletes to have the opportunity to compete to lift the Isobel Cup and to be supported by partners who are committed to growing the women's game," NWHL Commissioner Tyler Tumminia said in the news release. " … Hockey fans will be inspired by the skill and dedication of our athletes, but we're all especially excited about the message this sends to the young girls and boys who will be watching."