CHICAGO — Luis Robert Jr., Gavin Sheets and Andrew Vaughn homered, and the Chicago White Sox stopped a 14-game losing streak by topping the Boston Red Sox 7-2 on Friday night.

Garrett Crochet struck out 10 in six innings as Chicago posted its first win since a 5-0 victory at Toronto on May 21. The 14-game slide set a franchise record for a single season, and it was the longest losing streak in the majors since the Angels also dropped 14 straight in 2022.

Robert hit a 430-foot solo drive to center off Cooper Criswell with two out in the first. Sheets and Vaughn began the sixth with consecutive homers against Greg Weissert, lifting the White Sox to a 6-2 lead.

Boston had won four of six. Connor Wong had two of the team's six hits.

The Red Sox finished the game without right fielder Tyler O'Neill, who departed in the third because of right knee discomfort. O'Neill was just activated from the 10-day injured list on Wednesday after being sidelined by right knee inflammation.

Criswell (3-3) permitted four runs, three earned, and five hits in 4 1/3 innings. He has a 5.40 ERA over his last seven starts.

The White Sox went ahead to stay with three runs in the fourth, highlighted by Oscar Colás' tiebreaking two-run single through a drawn-in infield.

Crochet (6-5) allowed three hits and one earned run. The left-hander improved to 5-1 with a 1.10 ERA in his last seven starts.

Jonathan Cannon pitched three innings for his first career save. Duke Ellis dropped Ceddanne Rafaela's liner to left for an error, but Jarren Duran bounced to shortstop for the final out.

The Red Sox scored both of their runs in the second. Bobby Dalbec walked and scored from first when Crochet committed a throwing error on Duran's comebacker. After a mound visit from manager Pedro Grifol, the White Sox tried an appeal at first and Duran stole home standing up for a 2-1 lead. Crochet's throw over also got away from Vaughn.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: OF/DH Masataka Yoshida (left thumb strain) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Saturday. ''We'll see how it goes over the weekend, but this is a huge step for us,'' manager Alex Cora said.

UP NEXT

Right-handers Brayan Bello (6-2, 4.36 ERA) and Nick Nastrini (0-5, 9.74 ERA) take the mound on Saturday. Bello surrendered four runs in 6 1/3 innings in Boston's 8-4 loss to Detroit on Sunday. Nastrini is looking for his first major league win after dropping his first five starts for Chicago.

___

