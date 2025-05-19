White Sox unveil a graphic installation honoring Pope Leo XIV and his World Series appearance

CHICAGO — There is a new landmark at the home of the Chicago White Sox — Section 140, Row 19, Seat 2.
That's where Father Bob — the future Pope Leo XIV — sat for Game 1 of the 2005 World Series.
The White Sox unveiled a graphic installation Monday that pays tribute to the new pontiff and that moment during their last championship run. The pillar artwork features a waving Pope Leo XIV, along with a picture from the TV broadcast of the future pope sitting with good friend Ed Schmit and his grandson, Eddie.
The team also is planning to do something to commemorate the Rate Field seat the pope occupied during the 2005 World Series opener.
''When people come into the ballpark, it's an interesting piece of our history and they're going to want to see it,'' said Brooks Boyer, the chief executive and marketing officer for the White Sox. ''So we're going to be able to put something on that seat.''
Robert Prevost became the first pope from the U.S. in the history of the Catholic Church when he was elected on May 8. The Chicago-born missionary, who took the name Leo XIV, is a White Sox fan, according to his friends and family.
Prevost attended the World Series opener with Schmit, a longtime season-ticket holder who died in 2020. The White Sox beat the Houston Astros 5-3 on their way to a four-game sweep for the title.
Eddie Schmit, 25, who works in the family's day-care business, described the future pope as a great guy and kindhearted.