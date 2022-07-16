Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Chicago White Sox (45-45, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (49-43, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (1-2, 6.97 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Twins: Dylan Bundy (5-4, 4.68 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -119, White Sox +100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox visit the Minnesota Twins trying to extend a four-game road winning streak.

Minnesota is 49-43 overall and 26-21 at home. The Twins have a 40-18 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Chicago has a 45-45 record overall and a 26-20 record on the road. White Sox hitters are batting a collective .255, which ranks third in the AL.

Saturday's game is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The Twins are ahead 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 23 home runs while slugging .539. Luis Arraez is 13-for-38 with four doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has 14 doubles, nine home runs and 43 RBI for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 13-for-33 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .272 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by eight runs

White Sox: 6-4, .249 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (hip), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (lightheadedness), Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (leg), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (hand), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.