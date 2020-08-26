CHICAGO — Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox is pitching a no-hitter through eight innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Giolito has struck out 12, walked one and thrown 89 pitches Tuesday night.
An All-Star last year, the right-hander retired the first nine Pittsburgh hitters before walking Erik Gonzalez to start the fourth.
The Pirates, hitting a collective .229 this season, brought the majors’ worst record into the matchup.
Chicago leads 4-0.
