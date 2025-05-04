White Sox reinstate Rojas, promote Freeman and Gilbert, DFA Dalbec

''A lot of my game relies on being athletic,'' Rojas said. ''If I was just a power-hitting third baseman, it might be a different story, but I've got to be able to run the bases full speed. I've got to be able to make plays in the hole. I've got to be able to beat out infield singles. I've got to be able to do all the little things and my game relies heavily on being able to do those things. My toe was not in a place to be able to do that until about a week ago.''