White Sox look to break 3-game road skid, play the Twins

Chicago White Sox (5-19, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (9-15, fourth in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Shane Smith (0-1, 2.82 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Paddack (0-2, 7.27 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -235, White Sox +193; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will try to break their three-game road skid in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.
Minnesota has gone 6-5 at home and 9-15 overall. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.89 ERA, which ranks eighth in the AL.
Chicago is 5-19 overall and 1-11 in road games. The White Sox have gone 3-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.
The matchup Thursday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Twins hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.