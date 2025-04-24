Sports

White Sox look to break 3-game road skid, play the Twins

Chicago White Sox (5-19, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (9-15, fourth in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
April 24, 2025 at 8:02AM

Chicago White Sox (5-19, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (9-15, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Shane Smith (0-1, 2.82 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Paddack (0-2, 7.27 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -235, White Sox +193; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will try to break their three-game road skid in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has gone 6-5 at home and 9-15 overall. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.89 ERA, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Chicago is 5-19 overall and 1-11 in road games. The White Sox have gone 3-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Thursday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Twins hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Keiron Buxton has four doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Twins. Edouard Julien is 9-for-40 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Sebastian Benintendi has four home runs for the White Sox. Lenyn Sosa is 11-for-36 with a double over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .227 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by two runs

White Sox: 1-9, .192 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Willi Rafael Castro: day-to-day (oblique), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Pablo Lopez: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Chase Meidroth: 10-Day IL (thumb), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (knee), Fraser Ellard: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Tauchman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Korey Lee: 10-Day IL (ankle), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (toe), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

White Sox look to break 3-game road skid, play the Twins

Chicago White Sox (5-19, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (9-15, fourth in the AL Central)

Sports

Giants face the Brewers leading series 2-1

Sports

Avalanche captain Gabe Landeskog returns to lineup for Game 3 after missing 3 years with knee injury