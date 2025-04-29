Sports

White Sox host the Brewers to start 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (14-15, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (7-21, fifth in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
April 29, 2025 at 8:02AM

Milwaukee Brewers (14-15, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (7-21, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (2-2, 2.43 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); White Sox: Bryse Wilson (0-0, 4.30 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -239, White Sox +195; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday to open a three-game series.

Chicago is 7-21 overall and 4-8 in home games. The White Sox have a 5-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Milwaukee has a 14-15 record overall and a 5-11 record in road games. The Brewers have a 12-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Sebastian Benintendi has four home runs and nine RBI for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 6-for-36 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jackson Chourio has six home runs, two walks and 23 RBI while hitting .285 for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 13-for-37 with two doubles, a home run and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .235 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by three runs

Brewers: 4-6, .276 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Chase Meidroth: 10-Day IL (thumb), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (knee), Fraser Ellard: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Tauchman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Korey Lee: 10-Day IL (ankle), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (toe), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron James Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

White Sox host the Brewers to start 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (14-15, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (7-21, fifth in the AL Central)

Sports

Twins try to keep win streak going against the Guardians

Sports

Power outage still affecting Madrid Open tennis tournament. Opening of the gates delayed on Tuesday.