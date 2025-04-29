White Sox host the Brewers to start 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (14-15, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (7-21, fifth in the AL Central)
Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (2-2, 2.43 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); White Sox: Bryse Wilson (0-0, 4.30 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -239, White Sox +195; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday to open a three-game series.
Chicago is 7-21 overall and 4-8 in home games. The White Sox have a 5-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.
Milwaukee has a 14-15 record overall and a 5-11 record in road games. The Brewers have a 12-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
Tuesday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.