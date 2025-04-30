White Sox host Milwaukee Brewers, look to end home slide

Milwaukee Brewers (15-15, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (7-22, fifth in the AL Central)
Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Tobias Myers (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, two strikeouts); White Sox: Shane Smith (1-1, 2.30 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -163, White Sox +138; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Milwaukee Brewers looking to stop their five-game home losing streak.
Chicago is 7-22 overall and 4-9 at home. The White Sox have a 5-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
Milwaukee is 6-11 on the road and 15-15 overall. The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .327.
Wednesday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.