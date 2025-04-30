Sports

White Sox host Milwaukee Brewers, look to end home slide

Milwaukee Brewers (15-15, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (7-22, fifth in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
April 30, 2025 at 8:02AM

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Tobias Myers (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, two strikeouts); White Sox: Shane Smith (1-1, 2.30 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -163, White Sox +138; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Milwaukee Brewers looking to stop their five-game home losing streak.

Chicago is 7-22 overall and 4-9 at home. The White Sox have a 5-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Milwaukee is 6-11 on the road and 15-15 overall. The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .327.

Wednesday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI for the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi is 7-for-39 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Brice Turang has two doubles, three home runs and 15 RBI while hitting .317 for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 14-for-44 with five doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .232 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored by one run

Brewers: 4-6, .275 batting average, 3.49 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Chase Meidroth: 10-Day IL (thumb), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (knee), Fraser Ellard: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tauchman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Korey Lee: 10-Day IL (ankle), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (toe), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

