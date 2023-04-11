Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Chicago White Sox (5-6) vs. Minnesota Twins (6-4)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-0); Twins: Pablo Lopez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -148, White Sox +126; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox meet the Minnesota Twins leading the series 1-0.

Minnesota has gone 2-2 at home and 6-4 overall. The Twins have a 3-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago has a 5-6 record overall and a 4-4 record on the road. The White Sox have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .282.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .000 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .000 batting average, 6.70 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Carlos Correa: day-to-day (back), Joey Gallo: day-to-day (side), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gilberto Celestino: 10-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee)

White Sox: Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (back), Tim Anderson: day-to-day (knee), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (groin), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (strained hamstring), Matt Foster: 15-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.