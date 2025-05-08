VATICAN CITY — White smoke pours from the Sistine Chapel chimney, signalling a pope has been elected to lead the Catholic Church.
White smoke pours from the Sistine Chapel chimney, signalling a pope has been elected to lead the Catholic Church
White smoke pours from the Sistine Chapel chimney, signalling a pope has been elected to lead the Catholic Church.
The Associated Press
May 8, 2025 at 4:09PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
White smoke pours from the Sistine Chapel chimney, signalling a pope has been elected to lead the Catholic Church
White smoke pours from the Sistine Chapel chimney, signalling a pope has been elected to lead the Catholic Church.