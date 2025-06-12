White shirts. Black ties. Bald caps. Pitbull's fans party like clones worldwide

LONDON — Londoners have reported thousands of sightings of Pitbull this week. With that bald head, goatee and suit, he's pretty hard to miss.
On closer inspection, though, it becomes clear that Mr. Worldwide is not actually everywhere all at once — in his stead, those are clones swarming London, on their way to the O2 Arena to see him onstage. That goatee? Drawn on. That bare head? Bald caps, in lieu of a dramatic shave.
More than two decades into his career, the Miami superstar whose hits — from ''Hotel Room Service'' to ''Timber'' and ''Give Me Everything'' to ''El Taxi'' — have become permanent playlist staples of weddings, bar mitzvahs and, yes, the club is stoking a growing fan frenzy in the U.K. and beyond. He started noticing the odd look-alike or two at concerts back in 2021, emerging from the pandemic-era lockdowns.
''Maybe out of 20,000 people coming to the show, 30,000 coming to show, you'll see a thousand,'' he says of what happened next.
But that's before he hit the U.K.
''We jumped the pond and we ended up in London and it was just something else. It was definitely a whole new movement, took it to a whole new level,'' Pitbull told The Associated Press, the day after Monday's show in London.
The phenomenon is something that has rapidly grown from a minority to the majority — or from a negative to a positive, as Pitbull is known to say. Unlike the celebrity look-alike contests that reward uncanny resemblance to the likes of Timothée Chalamet,Glen Powell or even Ernest Hemingway, it's less about the ability to grow the right facial hair and more about the vibe. After all, the vast majority of those dressed up at Monday's concert were women. (Pitbelles, one could say.)
These wannabe clones were spotted on the underground to North Greenwich, where they proceeded to dance outside the arena to a live DJ set for hours before the show even started. Photos were taken in front of a giant poster of Pitbull and goatees were carefully colored in on friends' faces before, finally, the sunglasses went on. Rebecca Petrie and Jamie Lee Hart spent hours online to get tickets, traveling from Scotland for the gig. They suggested that girls are more drawn to dressing up than guys.