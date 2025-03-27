White House withdraws Rep. Elise Stefanik's nomination for UN ambassador over tight GOP House margin

World

The Associated Press
March 27, 2025 at 6:24PM
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-New York) testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on her nomination to be ambassador to the United Nations on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Stefanik's confirmation hearing was initially scheduled for last week, but was delayed due to issues relating to paperwork. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images/TNS) (Kent Nishimura/Tribune News Service)

UNITED NATIONS — The White House has withdrawn Rep. Elise Stefanik’s nomination to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, a stunning turnaround for President Donald Trump’s Cabinet pick after her confirmation had been stalled over concerns about Republicans’ tight margins in the House.

Trump confirmed the decision in a Truth Social post on Thursday, saying that it was ‘’essential that we maintain EVERY Republican Seat in Congress.‘’

‘‘We must be unified to accomplish our Mission, and Elise Stefanik has been a vital part of our efforts from the very beginning. I have asked Elise, as one of my biggest Allies, to remain in Congress,‘’ he said.

Trump had tapped Stefanik, a New York Republican, to represent the U.S. at the international body shortly after winning reelection in November. She was seen as among the least controversial Cabinet picks, and her nomination advanced out of committee in late January, but House Republicans’ razor-thin majority kept her ultimate confirmation in a state of purgatory for the last several months.

It had seemed as if Stefanik’s nomination would advance to the Senate floor in recent weeks, given two U.S. House special elections in Florida in districts that Trump easily won in 2024. Filling those vacant GOP seats would have allowed Stefanik to finally resign from the House and given Republicans, who currently hold 218 seats, a little more breathing room on passing legislation in a growingly divided Congress. Democrats hold 213 seats.

FARNOUSH AMIRI and LISA MASCARO

The Associated Press

