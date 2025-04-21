White House voices support for Hegseth as a new Signal chat revelation stirs fresh Pentagon turmoil

WASHINGTON — The White House expressed support Monday for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth following media reports that he shared sensitive military details in another Signal messaging chat, this time with his wife and brother.
Neither the White House nor Hegseth denied that he had shared such details in a second chat, blaming what they called disgruntled employees and the media and claiming no classified information was shared.
''The president stands strongly behind Secretary Hegseth, who is doing a phenomenal job leading the Pentagon,'' White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday. "And this is what happens when the entire Pentagon is working against you and working against the monumental change that you are trying to implement.''
The posture from President Donald Trump's administration was meant to hold the line, at least for now, against Democratic demands for Hegseth's firing when the Pentagon is engulfed in turmoil. Four senior aides departed last week during an internal investigation over information leaks.
The latest revelation was certain to add to questions about the judgment of the embattled Pentagon chief, coming on top of last month's disclosure of his participation in a Signal chat with top Trump administration leaders in which details about the military airstrike against Yemen's Houthi militants were shared.
Leavitt's description of an internal conflict between Hegseth and the Pentagon workforce reflected the administration's efforts to deflect attention from the national security implications of the revelation by casting it instead in starkly political terms and blaming disgruntled former employees as the source of the claims.
Latest reports of Hegseth's Signal use
The New York Times reported Sunday that the information shared in a Signal messaging chat with Hegseth's wife, brother and others was similar to what was communicated in the already disclosed chain with Trump administration officials.