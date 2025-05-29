WASHINGTON — White House says US has submitted new Gaza ceasefire proposal that has Israeli support; Hamas is evaluating it.
White House says US has submitted new Gaza ceasefire proposal that has Israeli support; Hamas is evaluating it
White House says US has submitted new Gaza ceasefire proposal that has Israeli support; Hamas is evaluating it.
The Associated Press
May 29, 2025 at 5:38PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Colorado man who threatened election officials sentenced to 3 years in prison, had blamed exposure to online extremism
Colorado man who threatened election officials sentenced to 3 years in prison, had blamed exposure to online extremism.