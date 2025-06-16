Wires

White House says Trump to leave G7 meeting in Canada early to return to Washington amid Mideast tensions.

June 16, 2025 at 11:33PM

CALGARY, Alberta — White House says Trump to leave G7 meeting in Canada early to return to Washington amid Mideast tensions.

