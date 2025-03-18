White House says Trump, Putin will seek limited ceasefire on energy, infrastructure in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed during a lengthy call Tuesday to seek a limited ceasefire against energy and infrastructure targets in the Russia-Ukraine war, according to the White House.
The White House described it as the first step in a ‘’movement to peace'' it hopes will eventually include a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea and a full and lasting end to the fighting.
‘‘Both leaders agreed this conflict needs to end with a lasting peace,‘’ the White House said in a statement. ‘’The blood and treasure that both Ukraine and Russia have been spending in this war would be better spent on the needs of their people.‘’
The White House added negotiations would ‘’begin immediately'' in the Middle East on those steps. It was not immediately clear whether Ukraine is on board with the phased ceasefire plan.
Ukrainian officials had proposed a limited ceasefire covering the Black Sea and long-range missile strikes and the release of prisoners at their meeting with the U.S delegation in Saudi Arabia this month.
The Kremlin said Putin welcomed Trump’s calls for the maritime ceasefire and ‘’agreed to begin negotiations to further work out specific details of such an agreement.‘’
Putin also told Trump that Russia and Ukraine are set to exchange 175 prisoners of war each on Wednesday, and Russia will also hand over to Ukraine 23 badly wounded soldiers, the Kremlin said.
Putin also called on Trump to end foreign military and intelligence assistance to Ukraine as the U.S. looks to bring an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the Kremlin.