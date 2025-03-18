White House says Trump, Putin are to seek limited ceasefire on energy, infrastructure in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed during their call on Tuesday to seek a limited ceasefire against energy and infrastructure targets in the Russia-Ukraine war, according to the White House.
The White House described it as the first step in a ‘’movement to peace'' it hopes will eventually include a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea and a full and lasting end to the fighting.
The White House said negotiations would ‘’begin immediately'' on those steps. It was not immediately clear whether Ukraine is on board with the phased ceasefire plan.
Putin also called on Trump to end foreign military and intelligence assistance to Ukraine as the U.S. looks to bring an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the Kremlin.
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a lengthy phone conversation on Tuesday as the White House pushes for Russia to sign off on its 30-day ceasefire proposal aimed at ending the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The White House and Kremlin did not offer any immediate details about the substance of the conversation, but both confirmed that the call had ended.